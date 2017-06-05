Orlando Shooting: Workplace Fatalities Reported

(CNN) — Police are investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the situation is “contained and stable,” according to CBS-affiliate WKMG. The shooter, who was described as a disgruntled employee, was killed in the incident.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northwest of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

More details will be added as information is released.