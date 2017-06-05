× Police Arrest Two People Accused Of Leaving Three Children In Hot Car

BOONEVILLE (KFSM)–A couple is behind bars after police say they left three small children in a hot car on Saturday, May 27.

Records show the children were 4, 3 and 1 years-old.

Police found the children after a witness called in saying there was a vehicle parked in the Booneville Walmart Supercenter with children and a small dog inside, according to a police report.

When Officer Kody Smith arrived, he noticed the car was running, but the children appeared to be sweating with extremely red cheeks, the report states. When Smith opened the door he said he felt a wave of hot air hit him. He said it was 92 degrees outside, and the car was blowing hot air. He removed the children from the car, put them in his police car with air conditioner and gave them water.

Officer Smith went into the store to look for the person registered to the vehicle, which was James Buffington, the report states. Smith found James Buffington and Sonja Jarvis in a food aisle towards the back of the store. They asked what was wrong, and the officer told them they left three kids in a hot car. Buffington told police he had the A/C going, and Smith informed them about the hot air and placed the two under arrest.

Police said Jarvis is the mother of the three children.

Buffington and Jarvis are facing three charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and cruelty to animals, records show. Investigators say they are now being held at the Booneville Police Department.

DHS took the kids into custody, and animal control came to rescue the dog.

The children were in the car alone for approximately 16 minutes, according to the police report.

Their bond is set for $2025.