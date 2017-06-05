× Razorbacks Fall Short In Regional Final

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After a wild game that ended at 3:10 a.m. and saw 21 combined runs, offense was expected in the Fayetteville Regional championship game but instead it was missed opportunities that were the difference.

Arkansas stranded runners in both the sixth and seventh innings and that allowed Jeremy Eierman’s two-run home run in the sixth inning to be the difference as Missouri State posted a 3-2 win and advanced to the super regional.

The Razorbacks’ season came to an end at 45-19.

Jared Gates tied the game at 1-1 with his second home run in less than 24 hours but Eierman’s blast gave all momentum back to the Bears.

Arkansas was able to scratch a run across in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch but left two runners in scoring position in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Missouri State will travel to TCU for the Super Regional.