Razorbacks Storm Past Missouri State To Force Regional Title Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas and Missouri State had a game for the ages but a majority of the country wasn’t awake to see it.

It was a game that started 70 minutes after it was scheduled and had a rain delay of an hour and 20 minutes but in the end, Arkansas found a way to extend their season.

The Razorbacks scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past Missouri State for an 11-10 win to force a winner take all game on Monday in the Fayetteville Regional.

Jax Biggers started the scoring in the home half of eighth with a RBI single to right that tied the game at 8-8 then Dominic Fletcher gave the Razorbacks the lead as he scored on a wild pitch.

Several thousand fans stuck through the rain and erupted as Jared Gates blasted his fifth home run of the season over the right field wall, giving Arkansas an 11-8 lead.

Missouri State made things interesting as Hunter Steinmetz hit a two-run home run to right with two outs in the 9th to set the final margin.

Sunday’s game did not end until after 3:00 a.m. and took nearly six hours to complete, including the weather delay.

Missouri State took an 8-7 lead in the top of the 8th thanks to a Blake Graham RBI single to center with two outs off Jake Reindl.

Arkansas will face Missouri State in a winner take all game for a trip to the Super Regional at 6:00 pm on Monday inside Baum Stadium.