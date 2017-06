× Aggravated Robbery Ends In Police Chase In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police said there was an aggravated robbery at the Pic-N-Tote on Phoenix Avenue on Tuesday night (June 6). The incident took place at about 9 p.m.

The suspect crashed on a motorcycle at Old Greenwood and South Street after a short pursuit with the police.

He was taken to a local hospital and police are investigating.

This is a developing story.