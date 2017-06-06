× Amazon Offers $5.99 Monthly Prime Membership For Customers On Food Stamps

SEATTLE, Wash. (KFSM) — Online retailer Amazon is offering its Prime service at a discount for customers who are on government assistance.

Amazon announced on Tuesday (June 6) that customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card are eligible for the discounted monthly membership rate of $5.99.

An Amazon Prime membership includes free fast shipping on millions of products, as well as access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Photos among other services.

Amazon prime memberships typically cost $10.99 a month or $99 a year. Customers with discounted memberships would save $60 on monthly membership costs over the course of a year.

In January the United States Department of Agriculture announced a pilot program letting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants purchase their groceries online. Amazon was one of seven retailers included in the two-year pilot program, which is set to begin this summer.

The program is only being tested in a few states and is not available locally — yet.