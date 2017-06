Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents who want their babies to sleep better, may want to give the little-ones their own room.

The American academy of pediatrics analyzed surveys from 230 first-time mothers.

Researchers said, at four months, babies who slept in their own room, had longer stretches of uninterrupted sleep, by about 45 minutes.

The study conflicts with the group's recommendation that parents share a room with infants, for at least six months.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems