Baseball Fans Brave Stormy Weather During NCAA Regional Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fans are out at Baum Stadium braving the storm for the second round of the NCAA regional tournament. No matter what team you're rooting for most baseball fans seem to share a similar view, that rain doesn't stop the fun.

"We're from Oklahoma if it ain't a tornado then we're good," said Doug Walker. He traveled from Oklahoma with friends to tailgate for the regional tournament.

For Hog fan Michael Edmonson getting caught in the rain is part of the experience. He believes a true tailgater plans for any type of weather.

"We live for this kind of deal, we tailgate in the rain for football and baseball is just one of the consequences just like hot weather," said Edmonson.

Seasoned tailgaters, such as the "Hogfather Crew," have learned to weather the storm in style.

"We're not novice tailgaters so we bring our tent and we have side walls here. They're actually nice sidewalls that have windows in them so we can still see out and let some sun in," said Mike Cleveland. Rain or shine Cleveland says the flags will fly and the grill will remain hot.