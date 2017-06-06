Students Can Trade Good Grades For Free NWA Naturals Tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are rewarding students who received good grades in the classroom.

On Tuesday (June 6) the Naturals want to make sure all students kindergarten through twelfth grade are rewarded for their 'A's, or whatever is equivalent to an 'A' on their school's grading scale. All students have to do is bring their report card to the ticket booth at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, and they'll receive two free tickets.

Straight 'A's isn't a requirement to get the free tickets. Naturals General Manager Justin Cole said they will be lenient because this is a prize for the kids hard work all year long.

"We want it to be a reward for the kids that were able to either get good grades across the board, or maybe excelled in a class they were a little worried about," Cole said. "We want kids to come out, have a good time and bring the family out to relax and enjoy a beautiful evening at the ballpark," Cole added.

This deal is only available in person, so fans must bring the report card directly to the ticket office window at the time of redemption and they will be given the best available seats. Additional tickets, if needed, should be purchased at the time of redemption to guarantee that the family will be seated together.

The Naturals will play the Springfield Cardinals at 7:05 p.m.

