Woman, Infant Hospitalized After Large Machine Crashes Through Home

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A large piece of machinery similar to a street-sweeper “entered a house” on Canal Street in Monte Ne and injured two people Tuesday morning (June 6), according to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker said crews have been improving roads in the area and the broom sweeper was on a hill on Bonnabel Road. Crews believe the machine lost control down the hill and crashed into the home on Canal Street.

According to Chief Jenkins, a mother and her infant daughter were trapped under the machine. Crews were later able to free them. One was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital, and the other was driven to an area hospital.

A road worker was in the machine at the time of the incident and was also taken to an area hospital. Jenkins said all injuries were considered to be serious.

Canal Street is currently closed to traffic, and Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.