Bob Stoops Retiring As Sooners’ Coach

NORMAN, OKLA. (KFSM) – In a stunning move, Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will retire after 18 seasons with the Sooners.

Stoops, 56, led the Sooners to the 2000 national championship and posted a career mark of 190-48. Oklahoma won nine outright Big XII championships under Stoops and shared and tenth.

Oklahoma hired Stoops in December of 1998 after five consecutive losing seasons. The Sooners won a national championship in Stoops’ second year in Norman.

Multiple outlets have reported that offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over as head coach.

