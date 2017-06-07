× Fayetteville Police: One Dead After Hit And Run Accident On Wedington Drive

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Wedington Drive on Wednesday (June 6), Sgt. Craig Stout said.

Stout said the driver of a vehicle was driving westbound on Wedington Drive when they struck the curb and hit a female walking on the sidewalk. Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

The accident happened near the Links Apartments at about 4:38 p.m.

The department said traffic flow will be restricted at this time and to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and 5NEWS will update this post as we learn more information.