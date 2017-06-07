× Owl Creek Bike Trail Opens In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Public Schools opened a new bike trail behind the Owl Creek Elementary School on Wednesday morning (June 7).

The Owl Creek bike trail is open to the community and connects to the Arkansas Greenway, said Holly Johnson, FPS communications director.

The trail was added thanks to a Blue and You Foundation grant from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Johnson said the grant has helped FPS build bike trails at several other Fayetteville elementary and middle schools this year. Work has also started on another trail that will be opened in the coming months.

The Owl Creek bike trail is just over a half a mile long, and it’s more of an off-road trail, said Alan Wilbourne, FPS public information officer.

Wilbourne said the trail helps with FPS’ Bike ED program. Each elementary and middle school has mountain bikes and helmets for students to use. Starting in third grade, biking is added to the schools’ PE programs.