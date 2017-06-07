Rogers Man Sentenced To Over 10 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Wednesday (June 7) on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Edward Garcia, 23, was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2016 and pleaded guilty in February 2017. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release and he was ordered to pay a $4,200 fine.

On October 30, 2016, Springdale police officers conducted a traffic stop on Garcia’s vehicle, according to court records. After he was arrested for an outstanding warrant officers searched the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a plastic bag of methamphetamine hidden in a flashlight. The drugs were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab and confirmed to be 9.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The Springdale Police Department investigated the case.