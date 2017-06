× Van Buren Police Respond To Report Of Drive-By Shooting

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren police officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting on Wednesday (June 7), Detective Jonathan Wear said.

The shooting happened on Ollie Drive in the Flat Rock Neighborhood in Van Buren at about 7 p.m.

No one was injured in the shooting and police are investigating.

This story is developing and we will update this post as we learn more information.