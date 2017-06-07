× Vitello Named Tennessee Head Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just two days after seeing their season come to an end, Arkansas saw their top assistant leave for a head coaching position in the SEC.

Tony Vitello was named the new head coach at Tennessee on Wednesday morning after spending the past four seasons with the Razorbacks.

“This is as good of an opportunity as there is in the country,” Vitello said. “I consider myself incredibly blessed to be a part of the athletic department at the University of Tennessee. It’s the ultimate combination of an elite conference, a state school with great in-state players, a phenomenal city and outstanding tradition that exists not just with baseball, but across all sports.

“It’s no coincidence that it’s been a place where so many great coaches have been leaders in their sport. I want to work like crazy to uphold that standard.”

In November, Vitello was named the top recruiter in the SEC by D1Baseball.com and number two in the nation.

“We are thrilled to bring Coach Vitello’s passion for baseball, relationship building and student-athlete development into the Tennessee athletics family,” Tennessee Director of Athletics John Currie said. “Proven experience evaluating and recruiting at the highest level and in the grind of the SEC was an absolute prerequisite, and Coach Vitello checks all the boxes. He has a track record of helping to build healthy and competitive programs–from those earliest relationships formed during the recruiting process through the development of young men into major league ballplayers. Coach Vitello has been to a dozen NCAA Tournaments, and he’s been part of a staff that led a team to Omaha. He knows firsthand what it takes to win in the Southeastern Conference, and he has triumphed in recruiting battles for elite prospects in our SEC footprint and other talent-rich areas across the country.

Coaching Resume

Tennessee, 2017-present – Head Coach

Arkansas, 2013-17 – Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

TCU, 2010-13 – Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Missouri, 2003-10 – Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Missouri, 2002-03 – Volunteer Assistant Coach