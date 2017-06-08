Inside The Bachman-Wilson House At Crystal Bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Frank Lloyd Wright was born on this day (June 8) in 1867. The boy from Wisconsin became the American Institute of Architects' "Greatest American Architect of All Time."

Wright designed the Bachman-Wilson house in 1954. It was built in Millstone, New Jersey and flooded seven times. Crystal Bridges saved the home by moving it 1,200 miles to Northwest Arkansas. The house was opened to the public in 2015.

"It's like someone giving you a hug. So, the house gives you a hug when you walk into the house and then let it go as you walk into this amazing space," Dylan Turke, a curatorial assistant at Crystal Bridges said. "That boundary between indoors and outdoors is blurred and it takes everybody's breath away."

Turke said he is passionate about architecture and Frank Lloyd Wright's impact on modern American identity.

"He was born in 1867 and died in 1959 and had an incredible influence on who we are today," Turke said.

The house is 1,700 square feet with some original furniture, like a built-in couch created by Wright himself.

"He designed over 1,200 structures as this is one of 60 Usonian houses."

Turke said bringing this house to Crystal Bridges shows how art inspires our daily lives.

"And, so I think it's actually expanded how we talk about art and architecture and how we talk about creativity in general."

Turke said to get the home here, it came apart in layers and every board was wrapped. It took six months to dissemble and 16 months to rebuild it.

Tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright house are free. You can do self-guided or guided tours during normal museum hours.