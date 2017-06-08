× J.B. Hunt Named To Fortune 500 List For Fifth Consecutive Year

LOWELL (KFSM) — J.B. Hunt announced on Thursday (June 8) that it has been named to the Fortune 500 list for the fifth consecutive year, a press release states.

The trucking and delivery company moved up nine positions to the 407th spot in the publication’s annual ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

“Being named to the Fortune 500 for the fifth consecutive year is a tremendous honor,” president and CEO John Roberts said. “It’s a testament to our company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation as we work to meet the supply chain solution needs of businesses throughout North America.”

J.B. Hunt has been recognized by Fortune several times over the past decade. The company debuted on the Fortune 500 in 2013 at spot 485. It was also recognized as one of America’s Most Admired Companies for multiple years and named one of World’s 12 Most Admired Trucking and Delivery Companies in 2016.