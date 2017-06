Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Mt. Hebron Road in Rogers has closed for a few months for a widening project.

The road will reopen on Aug. 10. after it's widened to four lanes where it connects to Highway 264.

The road closes just south of Janie Darr Elementary School. It will be open to local traffic only in certain neighborhoods.

Detours have been set up along South Belvue, West Garrett and South Rainbow roads.