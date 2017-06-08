New Fire Training Facility Opens In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A new fire training facility opened in Fayetteville on Thursday (June 8). The new facility is six stories high and more than 7,000 square feet. It features custom structural features, to mimic day-to-day challenges specific to our area.

"Many of the buildings around the U of A students rent out have these similar balconies so we have a similar feature like a balcony so that our firefighters can train on how to rescue somebody off a balcony," Battalion Chief Mauro Campos said.

Campos said there was no way to test certain gear before the facility was built.

"We've taught it the last couple of years, but we never had a good prop and now we do," Campos said.

Burn rooms can be set on fire and parts of the walls can also be shifted to create new obstacles. Firefighters said this is a much needed feature to keep them on their toes.

"Not everything you have on your body that you think you can use in a certain way," Campos said. "It may not work out for you that way. So, at least our firefighters will know the limitations of their gear and the limitations of their equipment."

Campos said he hopes the new facility improves training regionally.