NFL Player, Former Razorback Found Not Guilty In Drunk Driving Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former Arkansas running back and fifth-round draft pick Jonathan Williams was found not guilty in his 2016 drunk driving arrest, TMZ reports.

Williams, 22, was arrested on July 14, 2016 in Fayetteville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report from Fayetteville police.

“The prosecution simply didn’t have enough evidence to prove he was intoxicated,” Williams’ lawyer told TMZ.

Williams had been a fifth-round draft pick for the Buffalo Bills after not playing his last season at the University of Arkansas because of an injury.