Non-cow Milk Makes Kids Shorter

A new study has been revealed on milk and your kids' health.

It shows children who drink dairy alternatives may end up shorter than those who drink cow's milk.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition Study found that the average height difference for a 3-year-old child drinking three cups of alternative milk; compared to three cups of cow's milk per day.

Was just over half an inch researchers said height is an important indicator of a child's overall health.

However, the study’s authors did not investigate why the children were drinking alternative milk products or if they had other health issues.

