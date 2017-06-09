× 34th Annual MASH Bash Blood Drive Kicks Off

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — You can help save a life Friday (June 9) by donating blood as the tradition continues with the 34th Annual MASH Bash Blood Drive in Fort Smith.

The Arkansas Blood Institute holds the event during the month of June because summertime is when they have the lowest amount of blood donations. “Businesses let their employees go off on vacation, then people do more outdoor activities, so we see a decline in the numbers of people that donate during the summer,” said donor Recruitment Manager Danny Cervantes.

Studies show that one out of every seven people entering the hospital needs blood. Your donation has the potential to save as many as three lives.

“We are actually needing all blood types, especially all O negatives because that is a universal blood type. It’s the type the trauma center will use first in a serious situation. But we really do need everything,” Cervantes said.

Donors must be 17 or older. However, if you’re 16, you’re welcome to donate with your parents permission. You must also bring a photo ID to donate.

If this is your first time giving blood, don’t arrive on an empty stomach, and drink plenty of fluids before and after.

The MASH Bash will be held until 6 p.m. Friday at the Arkansas Blood Institute on South U Street in Fort Smith.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt and two tickets to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens.