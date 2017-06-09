× Benton County Deputies Searching For Missing Man At Beaver Lake

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Bella Vista police in a search for a missing man at Beaver Lake near the Highway 12 bridge, Public Information Officer Shannon Jenkins said.

Edward Holmes, 50, was reported missing by family members on Thursday (June 8). Jenkins said deputies found his car at the lake on Friday (June 9).

Jenkins said it is not a recovery at this time.

