City Of Fayetteville Announces Free Fishing Weekend At Lake Fayetteville And Lake Sequoyah

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department announced a free fishing weekend at Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah on Saturday and Sunday (June 10-11), according to a press release.

This weekend coincides with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s free fishing weekend.

This is one of two annual free fishing weekends offered by Fayetteville to promote and encourage use of Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah.

Daily fishing fees will be waived on these two days, but boating permits are still required.

For more information, call Lake Fayetteville Marina at 479-444-3476 or Lake Sequoyah Marina at 479-444-3475.

To view more information on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s free fishing weekend, click here.