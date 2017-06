Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sipping on diet soda while pregnant could lead to overweight kids.

The national institutes of health analyzed data from women with gestational diabetes.

Around 9% of them admitted to consuming at least one diet beverage a day.

The children of those women were twice as likely to become overweight or obese by age seven.

Study authors said the findings show there are no positive benefits of artificially flavored soda.

