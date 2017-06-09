× Hundreds In Fort Smith Without Power After Car Hits Utility Pole

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– Hundreds of OG&E customers are waking up without power Friday morning (June 9) in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Police received a call around 3:25 a.m. about a car hitting a utility pole near 5200 Kelley Highway. The accident is causing nearly 800 homes and businesses between North 50th Street and I-540 to lose power.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Crews have cleared the scene, and OG&E is now working to restore power in the area.