Man Arrested at Bonnaroo in Tennessee With Fake Drugs Wanted for Fleeing Similar Charges in Arkansas

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A New York man is in jail for trying to sell hundreds of fake drugs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee, and has a bench warrant in Franklin County for skipping court on similar charges in Arkansas.

According to an arrest warrant from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, David E. Brady, 45, told officers he “was doing God’s work,” when they found him with 1,000 fake hits of acid, bags of fake cocaine, fake mushrooms, fake molly, and an incense stick made to look like black tar heroin.

Franklin County court documents show security workers at Wakarusa Music Festival near Ozark found Brady with counterfeit heroin, mushrooms, and meth in June 2015.

Franklin County prosecutors charged Brady with possession with the purpose to deliver or manufacture a counterfeit substance. That’s a Class C felony, punishable by three to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Case records show a judge issued a bench warrant for Brady’s arrest when he failed to appear in Franklin County court on Dec. 17, 2015.

Tennessee authorities added a charge of being a fugitive from justice after learning about Brady’s Arkansas case. He also faces two charges of possession of counterfeit controlled substances.

His arrest warrant says he will be extradited to Arkansas, but his first court date in Tennessee is set for August 11.