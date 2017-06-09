Man Shot, Killed In Sequoyah County Standoff

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A man was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement in Sequoyah County on Thursday (June 8), according to a release from the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call at about 4 p.m. of a possible suicidal man that had barricaded himself inside a residence near Roland.

When deputies and Oklahoma Highway patrol troopers arrived at the residence, Paul Mashburn, 57, was inside. The press release states that Mashburn yelled out the window that he had guns and gasoline and he would shoot any officers that came near the house.

Mashburn was sending text messages to family members that he had gasoline and guns and that he had poured the gasoline on the carpet. He said he would throw a torch on it if officers tried to enter the home.

An outstanding felony warrant was out for Mashburn involving a kidnapping case in Sequoyah County. The release states that due to threats being made and previous criminal history, Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane contacted the Cherokee Nation Marshals service and requested assistance from the SWAT team.

The Cherokee Nation SWAT team negotiated with Mashburn for several hours. Mashburn began to break out windows and threaten officers, the release states. He then started a fire inside the residence and continued breaking out windows.

He eventually opened a window, yelled and pointed a pistol at officers. At that time, a sniped with the SWAT team fired one shot, killing Mashburn.

The Roland Fire Department then put out the fire before the home was destroyed.

According to the press release, Mashburn was a convicted sex offender and had previous criminal history of robbery, domestic violence and sexual battery. He also had an outstanding warrant from the Van Buren Police Department for domestic battery.

“I would like to recognize and thank Deputy Christian Goode for staying calm and truly trying to end the standoff peacefully, by staying in constant communication with Mr. Mashburn for several hours, this was a very stressful situation for everyone involved, and unfortunately this ended with a man losing his life,” Lane said. “I would also like to thank the Roland Fire Department for standing by at the scene for several hours and being quick to spring into action when the time came, these firemen deployed quickly and got the fire suppressed before the home was totally burned up, the Cherokee Marshal’s, OHP troopers, and Sequoyah County Deputies provided security for the firemen while they worked to get the fire out.”