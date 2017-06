× One Person Dead After SUV Vs. Motorcycle Wreck In Madison County

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — One person is dead after a SUV vs. motorcycle wreck on Highway 45 in Madison County.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Clifty about a mile and half south of Highway 12.

The highway was reopened at 4:55 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will update this post when we have more information.