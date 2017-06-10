‘Batman’ TV Star Adam West Dead At 88

LOS ANGELES (CBSNews) — “Batman” star Adam West has died at age 88.

Variety reported the news Saturday (June 10) morning.

Representatives told Variety that West died after a short battle with leukemia.

West was best known for his starring role on the 1960s TV show “Batman.”

According to the Tribune-Review, West recently made an appearance at Pittsburgh’s Steel City Con alongside his on-screen Robin, Burt Ward. The actors signed autographs and took photos with fans at the Monroevile convention in April.

Variety says West is survived by his wife, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.