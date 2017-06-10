× Bobbi Kristina’s Boyfriend Arrested For Beating Girlfriend

SANFORD, Fla. (KFSM) — Nick Gordon has been arrested for domestic violence and kidnapping of his current girlfriend, according to documents provided to TMZ.

Gordon was taken into custody Saturday (June 10) afternoon in Sanford, Florida. He’s facing 2 charges — domestic violence battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult.

Gordon was Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend, she’s the daughter of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.

Police said Gordon’s girlfriend filed a police reporting citing that she had been beat and was not allowed to leave her home.

Gordon is still under criminal investigation in Brown’s death. In late 2016 a Fulton County, Georgia, judge ordered Gordon to pay Brown’s family $36 million for her wrongful death.