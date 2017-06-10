× Kayakers Find Missing Man’s Body Off Beaver Lake Shoreline

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM)– Just before 8 a.m. Saturday (June 10), two kayakers called 911 saying they found a body near a private boat dock just off the Beaver Lake shoreline near Highway 12 East, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in an obstructed area where boats and sonar could not reach.

Deputies were able to identify the body as Edward Holmes, 50, based on information that was provided, according to a release from Sgt. Shannon Jenkins.

Holmes was reported missing by family members on Thursday (June 8). Jenkins said deputies found his car at the lake near the Highway 12 bridge on Friday (June 9). Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Bella Vista police will continue their search in the same area.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.