× Miss Arkansas Contestants Arrive In Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — Contestants in this year’s Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant arrived in Little Rock Saturday (June 10).

The 44 contestants from across the state were introduced at the capitol Saturday afternoon. This is Little Rock’s first year to host the pageant, which will be held at the Robinson Center.

The week-long event begins Tuesday (June 13) and runs until Saturday (June 17), when the new Miss Arkansas will be crowned. You can get tickets for each night through “Ticketmaster.”

There is also a Former Miss Arkansas gown display up at the Old State House Museum until the end of the week.

The contestants in this year’s pageant are:

Miss Apple Blossom, Reagan Wheelis

Miss Arkansas Delta, Ashley Ehrhart

Miss Arkansas River, Bethany Kasper

Miss Arkansas State University, Destiny Quinn

Miss Arkansas Tech University, Kelsey Stone

Miss Arkansas Valley, Carly Copeland

Miss Batesville, Christian Weatherley

Miss Central Arkansas, Hannah Burrow

Miss Conway, Megan McAfee

Miss Diamond Lakes, Jade Collins

Miss Gateway to the Ozarks, Jacey Winn

Miss Grand Prairie, Taylor Jaggers

Miss Greater Hot Springs, Courtney DeVane

Miss Greater Jacksonville, Kyla Soden

Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton

Miss Greater Little Rock, Brooke Cornelius

Miss Heart of the Ozarks, Ashton Yarbrough

Miss Henderson State University, Olivia Moore

Miss Johnson County, Emma Pitts

Miss Lake Dardanelle, Raigan Alexis Purtle

Miss Lights of the Delta, India Kuykendall

Miss Magnolia, Jordan Duran

Miss Metro, Kenzie Williams

Miss Natural State, Alexis Sanders

Miss North Central Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell

Miss Northeast Arkansas, Bailey Moses

Miss Northwest Arkansas, Raygan Sylvester

Miss Ouachita Baptist University, Tiffany Lee

Miss Ouachita River, Taryn Bewley

Miss Ozark Highlands, Rebecca Ward

Miss Ozark Mountain, Madison Oswalt,

Miss Petit Jean Valley, Payton Marshall

Miss River Delta, Hannah Oliver

Miss Southern Arkansas University, Kelsie Madison

Miss South Central Arkansas, Mady Rottinghaus

Miss Southeast Arkansas, Rachel Langley

Miss Southwest Arkansas, Suzie Gresham

Miss Spirit of Arkansas, Jessica Miller

Miss Sweetheart of Arkansas, Cameron Willis

Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers, Kathryn Barfield

Miss University of Arkansas, Darynne Dahlem

Miss UAFS, Logan Moore

Miss University of Central Arkansas, Kelli Collins

Miss White River, Claudia Raffo