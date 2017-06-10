Miss Arkansas Contestants Arrive In Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — Contestants in this year’s Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant arrived in Little Rock Saturday (June 10).
The 44 contestants from across the state were introduced at the capitol Saturday afternoon. This is Little Rock’s first year to host the pageant, which will be held at the Robinson Center.
The week-long event begins Tuesday (June 13) and runs until Saturday (June 17), when the new Miss Arkansas will be crowned. You can get tickets for each night through “Ticketmaster.”
There is also a Former Miss Arkansas gown display up at the Old State House Museum until the end of the week.
The contestants in this year’s pageant are:
Miss Apple Blossom, Reagan Wheelis
Miss Arkansas Delta, Ashley Ehrhart
Miss Arkansas River, Bethany Kasper
Miss Arkansas State University, Destiny Quinn
Miss Arkansas Tech University, Kelsey Stone
Miss Arkansas Valley, Carly Copeland
Miss Batesville, Christian Weatherley
Miss Central Arkansas, Hannah Burrow
Miss Conway, Megan McAfee
Miss Diamond Lakes, Jade Collins
Miss Gateway to the Ozarks, Jacey Winn
Miss Grand Prairie, Taylor Jaggers
Miss Greater Hot Springs, Courtney DeVane
Miss Greater Jacksonville, Kyla Soden
Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton
Miss Greater Little Rock, Brooke Cornelius
Miss Heart of the Ozarks, Ashton Yarbrough
Miss Henderson State University, Olivia Moore
Miss Johnson County, Emma Pitts
Miss Lake Dardanelle, Raigan Alexis Purtle
Miss Lights of the Delta, India Kuykendall
Miss Magnolia, Jordan Duran
Miss Metro, Kenzie Williams
Miss Natural State, Alexis Sanders
Miss North Central Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell
Miss Northeast Arkansas, Bailey Moses
Miss Northwest Arkansas, Raygan Sylvester
Miss Ouachita Baptist University, Tiffany Lee
Miss Ouachita River, Taryn Bewley
Miss Ozark Highlands, Rebecca Ward
Miss Ozark Mountain, Madison Oswalt,
Miss Petit Jean Valley, Payton Marshall
Miss River Delta, Hannah Oliver
Miss Southern Arkansas University, Kelsie Madison
Miss South Central Arkansas, Mady Rottinghaus
Miss Southeast Arkansas, Rachel Langley
Miss Southwest Arkansas, Suzie Gresham
Miss Spirit of Arkansas, Jessica Miller
Miss Sweetheart of Arkansas, Cameron Willis
Miss Texarkana Twin Rivers, Kathryn Barfield
Miss University of Arkansas, Darynne Dahlem
Miss UAFS, Logan Moore
Miss University of Central Arkansas, Kelli Collins
Miss White River, Claudia Raffo