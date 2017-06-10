Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Ice Coffee Lemonade

Hey Good Cookin’ is back with Ozark Natural Food’s Heather Artripe. She has the best of both worlds for this week’s recipe combining a summer time favorite with a morning necessity!
Iced Coffee Lemonade
Ingredients
3 parts Cold Brew Concentrate
2 parts lemon zest simple syrup (recipe below)
2 parts Lemon juice
2 parts water
1 part fresh lemon juice
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a glass, stir to combine.
Pour over ice (coffee ice cubes if you have them!)
Lemon Zest Simple Syrup
Ingredients
1 C sugar
1 C water
Zest from 1 lemon, plus juice
Directions
In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water, bring to a boil. Add in the lemon zest and juice, boil for another 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat, let stand for 10 minutes, strain.
How to Make Concentrated Cold Brew Coffee
Ingredients
1 1/3 C coffee grounds of choice
4 C water
Directions
Add your coffee grounds to a French Press or Quart size Mason jar.
Add in water, stir.
If using French Press, place the top of the press on it, if you are using a Mason jar, place a lid on it.
Let stand at room temperature for at least 8 hours or overnight.
Strain the next morning and place in fridge to use.
**Use the ratio of 1:2, coffee concentrate to water
Tip of the week: Freeze your left over coffee in a tray to kick this drink up a notch!
Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods