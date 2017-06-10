Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Ice Coffee Lemonade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey Good Cookin’ is back with Ozark Natural Food’s Heather Artripe. She has the best of both worlds for this week’s recipe combining a summer time favorite with a morning necessity!

Iced Coffee Lemonade

Ingredients

3 parts Cold Brew Concentrate

2 parts lemon zest simple syrup (recipe below)

2 parts Lemon juice

2 parts water

1 part fresh lemon juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a glass, stir to combine.

Pour over ice (coffee ice cubes if you have them!)

Lemon Zest Simple Syrup

Ingredients

1 C sugar

1 C water

Zest from 1 lemon, plus juice

Directions

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water, bring to a boil. Add in the lemon zest and juice, boil for another 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat, let stand for 10 minutes, strain.

How to Make Concentrated Cold Brew Coffee

Ingredients

1 1/3 C coffee grounds of choice

4 C water

Directions

Add your coffee grounds to a French Press or Quart size Mason jar.

Add in water, stir.

If using French Press, place the top of the press on it, if you are using a Mason jar, place a lid on it.

Let stand at room temperature for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Strain the next morning and place in fridge to use.

**Use the ratio of 1:2, coffee concentrate to water

Tip of the week: Freeze your left over coffee in a tray to kick this drink up a notch!

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods