Solidarity Cares For CASA

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Solidarity Tax & Financial Services is hosting a car wash, yard and bake sale Saturday (June 17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 S. 19th Street G near Dixieland and Walnut in Rogers.

Our Bryan Shawver spoke with Kassi K. Poe and Roger McCloud from Solidarity Tax & Financial Services about the event.

All proceeds will go to Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Northwest Arkansas. The non-profit organization works with abused and neglected children who are in the court system.

To participate you can contact Colleen, "colleen@nwacasa.org."

