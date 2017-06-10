State Police Officers Ride Bulls To Raise Money For Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Police from all over the state put on a brave face as they rode bulls for charity.

Bull riding was something Fayetteville police officer Kyle Jeney said he gave up years ago.

"I told myself I'd never do it again," but that all changed when Jeney heard the "Cops On Bulls" event was sponsoring the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I figured these kids go through a lot worse than I go through riding, so I figured I could give back just a little bit more," said Jeney

This is the sixth consecutive year Arkansas Highway Police hosted the all day event. They added new features like mutton busting for kids and set a new fund raising goal.

Organizer Major Jay Thompson said getting the officer to commit was the easiest part, but having them stay on the bull for at least eight seconds is the real challenge.

"We all wear the uniform, were all brothers and sisters everyday, we have each other's backs and were all together right here raising money for Make-A-Wish." said Thompson

Money raised from the event will sponsor the wishes of children in the River Valley.