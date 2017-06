Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- It's an event to help children get interested in choosing a career. Touch-A-Truck will be held on (June 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Van Buren High School. There will be a line of trucks, emergency vehicles, the Van Buren Trolley, military vehicles and much more. This is a family fun event for the community to enjoy.

For more information on this event click here.