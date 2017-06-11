19th Annual NWA Juneteenth Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The University of Arkansas African American Resource Group (AARG) is gearing up to host the 19th annual Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth Celebration in Fayetteville.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, dating back to the 1860s.

On Saturday, June 17, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., AARG and the Juneteenth Planning Committee will host yet another year of celebrations. The event will offer health screenings, a cookout, live music, games for the kids and plenty of history.

The event will be held at The Gardens on the University of Arkansas campus and is free and open to everyone.