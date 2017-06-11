× A Man Falls To His Death At Crescent Hotel In Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) — Late Saturday (June 11) night, a man fell to his death from the fourth floor staircase inside the Crescent Hotel, according to a Eureka Springs Police Department press release.

William Thomas, 62, was from Webb City, Missouri.

Emergency responders were called out shortly after 11 p.m. and transported Thomas to Eureka Springs Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Police Chief Thomas Achord said.

“The man walked out of the bar and fell over the railing at the top of the staircase,” Achord said, “we know he had been in the bar on top of the Crescent, and we know his wife was with him.”

The victim’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy and results should be determined by the end of the week, according to police.