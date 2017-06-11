× Bentonville Dollar General Robbed; Suspects Caught

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The two men who entered the Dollar General store on S. Walton Blvd. and robbed the place early Sunday (June 11) are in custody.

Bentonville police say that at 8:36 a.m. two males entered the store and robbed the clerk with a gun. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At 9:17 a.m., police found and arrested both suspects at the Flagstone Creek Apartments on Brooklyn Avenue in Bentonville, according to a police statement.

One suspect is a juvenile and the second suspect has been identified as Zachary Lucero, 26, of Bentonville.

The suspects were in possession of a semi-automatic handgun — reportedly stolen out of Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma.

A third female suspect has been detained and questioned.

This case is still an active investigation.

On Saturday (June 10) morning, the Dollar General on South 8th Street in Rogers was robbed.

Few details are available about the robbery, except that two men entered the store and demanded money and they were last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, according to police.