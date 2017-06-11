× Bentonville Public Library … Books, Movies, Crafts & More

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Library has a lot of activities for kids and adults over the next few weeks.

Here’s this week’s event listings:

Summer reading program signup for Build a Better World and read with BPL this summer. Readers set a goal for the 8-week program. Prizes for children, teens and adults.

Adult Craft-Patriotic Felt Pinwheel Pin. Show your patriotic pride with a handmade felt pinwheel pin! All supplies will be provided. Must be over 18 years old. Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m. in the Rotary Conference Room.

Curious Kids Workshop. STEAM Workshop for Kids. Explore the world of printmaking with objects BPL staff have uncovered from around the library. Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m. for students entering grades 1-6 in the Walmart Community Room.

–

Maker Mondays. STEAM Workshop for Teens at BPL. For teens entering grades 7-12. Monday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m.

–

Cover-to-Cover Kids Book Club. On Monday, June 12 at 5 p.m. in the Fireplace area. It’s time for kids ages 10-12 years old to talk, discuss, chat and share ideas about Dark Lord by Jamie Thomson at Bentonville Public Library. Books are available in the Children’s Library. Keep the book forever after you attend the club meeting! You MUST ATTEND that month’s club meeting to keep the book. Next month’s title to be distributed is Courage for Beginners by Karen Harrington. This ‘build your own library’ program is made possible by sponsorship from the Friends of the Bentonville Library.

–

Tabletoppers every Monday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. All ages are invited to come play games together! Play one of the games from our game collection on bring your own!

–

Curious Kids Workshop … American are Diverse. Tuesday, June 13, 1 p.m. for students entering grades 4-6 in the Rotary Conference Room.

–

Teen Bookcon is each Tuesday at 1 p.m. The Teen Advisory Board of Bentonville Public Library will present a BookCon around a favorite book fandom. This week it’s “Once Upon a Time: A Fractured Fairytale Stole My Heart.” For teens entering grades 7-12.

–

Help! I’ve got technology and I don’t know how to use it! Need help learning how to use your technology? Bring it in and let us help you out! Every Tuesday (or by appointment) at 4 p.m.

–

Originals in the Ozarks viewing. Each month, a new artist will be featured in the Walmart Community Room. June’s artist is Sarah Mattingly-Benson. Tuesday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.

–

Adult Book Club book is Miss Jane by Brad Watson. Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.

–

Safe Driving Lessons for Teens. The Bentonville Police Department will present this special workshop focusing on safe driving skills. This is a free workshop for teens entering grades 7 to 12 only; registration is required and limited. Wednesday, June 14 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.bentonvillelibrary.org

–

Folding Friends-Orgami Workshop for Kids. Youthful origami enthusiasts are invited to meet in the Children’s Craft Area of Bentonville Public Library to share skills in the art of folding paper. Origami can help children concentrate, follow instructions and practice patience as they create various models. All skill levels are welcome. For students entering grades 1-6. Wednesday, June 14, 4 p.m. in the Children’s Library Craft Area.

–

Building A Business From The Ground Up. Building a business is like building a house, you need a strong foundation. Join BPL and Jeff Salzer of the US Small Business Administration, for a fun and informative program about starting your own business. Wednesday, June 14, 6 p.m. in the Rotary Conference Room.

–

Adult Chess Club. Adults of all skill levels are invited to come play chess! Wednesday, June 14, 6 p.m.

–

Build a Box City. What can you do with an enormous stack of cardboard boxes, shoe boxes, cardboard tubes, marker and lots and lots of tape? Build a box city! We will use recycled material to create architectural designs, skyscrapers, city streets and more. This is a free, family fun, drop-in program. Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Walmart Community Room.

–

Meet The SBA. Jeff Salzer of the US Small Business Administration will be on-site to answer your small business questions and provide access to business resources. Friday, June 16, 10 a.m. in the Literacy Room.

–

Friday Film Fest:

Sensory Friendly, at 10 a.m. An accepting and comfortable setting where the lights will remain on, volume slightly lowered and the audience is welcome to dance, walk, shout, or sing.

Family Feature, at 12 p.m. Feature length films are presented in the Walmart Community Room. This free drop-in program does not require registration. Check bentonvillelibrary.org for titles, times and ratings.

Teen Feature, at 2 p.m. For students entering grades 7-12.

–

Pokemon Club for Kids. Pokémon lovers ages 6-11 meet up and play Pokémon. Everyone is welcome, from those just starting to collect to those who compete in a league. This free drop-in program does not require registration. Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. in the Walmart Community Room.

–

Storytimes!

Bentonville Public Library offers eight Storytimes each week and registration is not required.

Baby Play & Rhyme Time for prewalkers and their caregivers are presented Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy short books, bubbles, finger plays, music, and lap games. This interactive library time lasts about 15 minutes and then participants can enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys and books.

Toddler Storytimes for early walkers and talkers are presented on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. After storytime, toddlers can get creative with safe, colorful toys that are easy-to-connect and take-apart, giving lots of open-ended, hands-on play opportunities.

Preschool Storytimes for 3 through 5-year-old children are presented on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. After storytime, there are two opportunities for creative fun. Process art projects will stimulate imagination and Duplo© play stimulates creative skills and open-ended thinking.

Kids Care Storytimes for upper preschool through lower elementary students are presented on select Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m.

Evening Family Storytimes for busy families are presented on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Either process art projects or Duplo© play will follow storytime.

Saturday Family Storytimes, enjoy your weekend by sharing stories and a craft with your family.

–

Ruff Ruff Read – Therapy Dog Programs

Elementary school age children are invited to read to Cody, the Bedlington Terrier, a member of Alliance of Therapy Dogs. He will be accompanied by his owner, Ms. Lesley Evans. Students will take individual turns reading to Cody. Every Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Read to Zaida, Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. Zaida, an English Mastiff and therapy dog, with her handler Miss Trish. Learn about the Yellow Dog Project and its mission to educate the public and dog owners to identify dogs needing space, promote appropriate contact of dogs and to assist dog parents to identify their dog as needing space.

For more information about the events or Bentonville Public Library, visit www.bentonvillelibrary.org or call 479-271-3192.