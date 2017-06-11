Free Fishing Weekend Wraps Up In Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Lakes across the state are filled with people getting out to enjoy the last bit of free fishing weekend. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosts a free weekend for the entire state in hopes of getting people excited about fishing.

With great weather some amateur anglers say the free 3-day event couldn't have fallen on a better weekend.

But, despite the perfect fishing weather some anglers say it's been hard to get a bite. Longtime fisher Michael Roberts says the best way to fish is to adapt to your conditions.

"Sometimes you gotta' change your tactics and go with what the fish are really looking for. If they're biting on live bait then you gotta' use live bait if not you've got several options," said Roberts.

First timer Ramon Castrandas thinks otherwise. He spent hours at Lake Wedington before he got his big break.

"I've been here two hours and I really didn't expect to catch anything that big today, but I guess that's what fishing is all about being patient and waiting for the big one," said Castrandas. Now that he's gotten the hang of it Castrandas said he plans to make it to the lake a few more times before the summer is over.

If you missed out this year, there will be another chance for you to join the thousands of people during free fishing weekend.