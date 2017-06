× Penguins Win Second Straight Stanley Cup

NASHVILLE (CBSNews) — The Penguins are celebrating back-to-back titles Sunday (June 11) night. The Penguins beat the Predators in six games, the final score was 2-0.

The Penguins are the first for a back-to-back Stanley Cup championship in 19 years.

The last team to do so was the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98,