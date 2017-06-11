× Small Earthquake Strikes North Arkansas

HARRISON, (KTHV) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake rattled parts of North Arkansas and Southern Missouri Sunday (June 11) morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, calls started coming in around 7:40 a.m.

By mid-morning, 911 calls were still being made. No damage, though, has been reported, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The USGS reports the quake was centered approximately 11 miles outside of Harrison. It had a preliminary magnitude of 3.6.