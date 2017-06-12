× Bella Vista Woman Killed In Florida Triple Murder-Suicide

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (KFSM) — A Bella Vista woman was killed on Sunday in a triple murder-suicide in Florida, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Deputies said Linda Woods, 39, of Bella Vista was found in a home in Malabar, Florida that deputies believe had been intentionally set on fire.

An emergency call was received reporting a fire at the residence of Tony and Chrissy Hughes. A child had been found dead inside the home. The remains are believed to be those of a Sebastian Meachum, 9, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Two female bodies were also found in the home, believed to be Woods and Chrissy Hughes. Deputies said trauma to both bodies indicate that they had been killed prior to the start of the fire.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tod Goodyear told CBS affiliate WKMG that Tony Hughes might have killed the three people at the residence, set the home on fire and then killed himself.

A truck and boat trailer registered to the Hughes’ was found at a boat dock on Sunday afternoon. The truck was running and the trailer was in the water, but the boat was missing. The boat was later found unoccupied and deputies said blood was found in the boat. The Coast Guard is searching the area.

Deputies said that according to witness statements, there may have been recent domestic issues between Tony and Chrissy Hughes.

Goodyear said Woods is a teacher at Rogers Heritage High School. Rogers Public Schools communication director Ashley Siwiec could not confirm and doesn’t have any additional information at this time.

Deputies are investigating.