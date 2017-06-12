× Fayetteville Firefighters Puts Out Fire In Country Lane Mobile Home Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Firefighters put out a fire in a Fayetteville mobile home on Monday morning (June 12).

Nobody was injured in the fire, and the occupant wasn’t home at the time, said Chief Mauro Campos of the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 10:10 a.m. in the Country Lane Mobile Home park, Campos said. The fire started in the front of the home and headed toward one of the bedrooms.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire shortly after arriving at the home. However, it still sustained quite a bit of damage from fire and smoke.

Campos said the home is not currently livable.