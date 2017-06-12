Flavors: Fort Smith Farmer’s Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week’s Flavors today we are enjoying the fresher and more local side of Fort Smith Farmer's Market.

Joe Carr, marketing manager, helped establish the Fort Smith Farmer's Market in April of 2003 because he saw a need in his community.

“I always felt that what a farmers market should be not stuff that has been shipped in from Mexico or California, but fresh local grown produce,” said Carr.

And he said the market has been a benefit to both the community and the farmers.

“A place for people to gather on a Saturday morning to make friends and socialize to buy local grown produce which benefits the farmers,” said Carr.

The variety available speaks volumes, but the distance is right in your backyard.

“All of our growers come from a 90 mile radius, all of our growers come from very different backgrounds.. we have the Asian culture and American cuisine,” said Carr.

Among the stands at the farmers market you will find Grass fed Dexter beef and Microgreens which are…

“They are harvested within 10 days of being grown and they are grown in organic soil and we harvest them that way and grow them that way because they are 40% more nutritious and more tender and have more uses than standard greens would,” said Tom Zinc with Four Seeds Farm.

Honey which is one of the original stands from 2003, gorgeous flowers, unique clothing, and yummy kettle corn.

Tasty cakes.. “I’ve got a lemon cake that is very tart and lemony,” said Pee Santos with Queen P Cupboard.

And community is just a few of the many things you will find while visiting.

If you want to try before you buy there is an option for that as well.

“They have a chance to sample produce and ask any questions they might have,” said Carr.

If you are looking for it prepared in a meal, Barbara has a food truck on standby with more tasty food.

“So I try to take you through the season so you can taste what is here, before you leave so if you have a question about I don’t know if I would like that we can get it, but it on the truck try a bite and see if you want to take it home,” said Barbara with Sweet Tea Kitchen and Coffee Spot.

As summer progresses, fruits and veggie do too.

“Home grown tomatoes, sweet corn, watermelon, peaches, and a lot of those things people like so the best is yet ahead,” said Carr.

So when can you go?

“Right now we are open Tuesday and Saturday from 7am - 12pm year round,” said Carr.

For this week’s Flavors, serving up food from your local farmers, I’m Megan Graddy.

Segment Sponsored By: Fort Smith Farmer's Market