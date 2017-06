× Newport, Arkansas Police Officer Killed In Shooting, Police Searching For Suspect

NEWPORT, Ark. (KFSM) – A police officer was shot and killed in Newport, Arkansas on Monday night (June 12), according to Arkansas State Police.

Police said Lt. Patrick Weatehrford, 41, was shot near Remmel Park in Newport while on-duty.

Weatherford was a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department.

A search for the suspect is underway.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.