× Oklahoma, Arkansas Officers Searching For Possibly Armed Suspects Near Moffett

MOFFETT (KFSM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two possibly armed suspects near Moffett, Oklahoma on Monday morning (June 12), Moffett Police said.

Officers chased three suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle along Highway 64. Arkansas State Police said the suspects stole the vehicle at gun point, and there was a weapon inside the vehicle.

Witnesses said the individuals drove the car into a cornfield, which started a fire. The stolen vehicle had Arizona plates.

The suspects were believed to be carrying 9mm handguns and are now on foot.

Oklahoma State troopers, Arkansas State Police, Moffett Police and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. Law enforcement officers have their guns drawn while searching the town of Moffett and nearby cornfields.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

This is a developing story.